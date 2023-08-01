The young OVs were strongly impressed by the story of “Lễ khao lề thế lính Hoàng Sa” (Feast and Commemoration Festival for Hoang Sa Soldiers), and about woodblocks dating back hundreds of years affirming Vietnam’s sovereignty over the Paracel Islands (Hoang Sa).

Visiting the Hoang Sa Museum was among the activities held by the Vietnam Summer Camp for 120 young OVs coming to Da Nang.

By witnessing historical evidence and listening to experts share the legality and history of Vietnam asserting sovereignty over the Paracel Islands, the young people gained both knowledge and belief in the seas and islands under the country’s sovereignty.

Through the Vietnam Summer Camp, the young OVs acquired knowledge on the seas and islands and thereby a voice with international friends to contribute to the affirmation of Vietnam’s sovereignty over the archipelagos./.

