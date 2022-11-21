The event showcases five traditional communal stilt houses and more than 5,000 typical artifacts from the Central Highlands region, divided into signature musical instruments, production tools and living utensils of local ethnic groups.

Another highlight is a special fashion show entitled “Heritage Road”, which will be staged on Xuan Huong Lake and see the participation of more than 100 artists and models showcasing over 200 designs from eight talented designers.

The event is under the umbrella of a series of programmes within the 9th Flower Festival Da Lat, which runs until the end of the year./.

VNA