Paragliders discover majestic Mekong Delta province
-
Gliders start from Phung Hoang Son (Co To mountain), fly across Ta Pa fields and land at a bull racing track in Ho Soai Chek tourism zone, all in Tri Ton district (Photo: VNA)
-
This is the first time a paragliding show has been hosted here (Photo: VNA)
-
The event aims to promote the majestic beauty of Bay Nui and diversify tourism products to attract more visitors. (Photo: VNA)
-
The show attracts thousands of tourists (Photo: VNA)
-
Pilots take off atop Phung Hoang Son mountain (Photo: VNA)
-
The An Giang Seven Mountains is the name of seven typical mountains out of 37 mountains stretching along the southwest borderline passing through four districts of An Giang province including Tri Tôn, Tinh Bien, Thoai Sơn, and Chau Doc. (Photo: VNA)
-
Pilots land at the Soai Check bull racing field (Photo: VNA)
-
Pilots land at the Soai Check bull racing field (Photo: VNA)