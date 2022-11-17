Paragliders to compete in first national cross country competition
The Vietnam XC Open-Putaleng 2022, the first national cross country paragliding competition, is taking place in Lai Chau province on November 16-20.
The Vietnam XC Open-Putaleng 2022 will be organised from November 16-20 in Lai Chau province. (Photo tienphong.vn)Hanoi (VNS/VNA) - The Vietnam XC Open-Putaleng 2022, the first national cross country paragliding competition, is taking place in Lai Chau province on November 16-20.
About 100 pilots, including national standouts such as Kim Tran, Vu Tuan Dung, Bach Le, Hai Yen, Nguyen Vu, Nguyen Dai Nghia, Vo Quoc Thang and Nguyen Cong Anh, will take part in the tournament at Tam Duong district's 3,049-metre Pu Ta Leng Mount, 20km from Lai Chau city.
International pilots from 15 countries and territories such the US, Sweden, Kazakhstan, the Republic of Korea, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore and Thailand will also join the event.
The destination has become a popular area for paragliding for years. It has been the only place to host international large-scale competitions in Vietnam that are recognised by the World Air Sports Federation (FAI).
From these tournaments, six Vietnamese paragliders won their slots to compete at the Paragliding World Cup in Gochang, the RoK, last month.
A bonus of 100 million VND will be delivered to the winners of both men's, women's and team categories./.