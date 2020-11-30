Paragliding show promotes An Giang province’s tourism
More than 90 paragliding pilots from clubs nationwide flew in a recent paragliding performance show over Phung Hoang Son mountain in Tri Ton district of the Mekong Delta province of An Giang.
The paragliding show offers visitors a chance to discover the beauty of Bay Nui (seven mountains) area in An Giang (Photo: VNA)
The show, which was part of activities in the district’s trade, investment and tourism promotion programme, attracted thousands of tourists both in and outside the province.
It offered visitors a chance to discover the beauty of Bay Nui (seven mountains) area in An Giang.
Vice Chairman of the Tri Ton District People’s Committee Tran Minh Giang said the show was hoped to contribute to promoting the locality’s potential and advantages for tourism development, and special tourism products.
Tri Ton aims to turn tourism into its key economic sector in the time to come, he noted./.