Paragliding tournament promotes beautiful images of Lai Chau
The 2023 Open Putaleng Long Distance Paragliding Tournament has taken place in Tam Duong district, Lai Chau province, with the participation of nearly 100 local and foreign professional pilots. It was also an opportunity to promote beautiful images of local nature, culture, and people among visitors, to gradually build Tam Duong into an attractive tourism destination.
More than 70 colourful paragliders fill the skies over Tam Duong Valley in Tam Duong district, Lai Chau province. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Pilots depart for 30-minute flights and head towards the first destination in the tournament. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Foreign pilots prepare flight equipment before departure. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Pilots fly paragliders towards the famous Putaleng Peak in Lai Chau province. (Photo: VNP/VNA)
Visitors had the opportunity to experience unique adventures in the sky when taking flights with experienced pilots. (Photo: VNP/VNA)