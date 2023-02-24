Culture - Sports Ao dai festival to take place throughout March in HCM City The ninth Ao dai (traditional long dress) Festival will take place in Ho Chi Minh City throughout March with a wide range of cultural activities, the event’s organisers announced at a press conference held in HCM City on February 23.

Culture - Sports Pictorial book offers glimpse into Nguyen Dynasty costumes The publisher Omega Plus has released a book containing 54 illustrations of the official costumes of the Nguyen Dynasty, as created by painter Nguyen Van Nhan in February 1902 under the reign of Emperor Thanh Thai.

Culture - Sports Young artist fights fate to fuel passion for artwork Despite his turbulent life, 18-year-old Tran Nam Long has already created a distinct impression through his paintings of Hanoi’s Old Quarter, fascinating viewers for the vividness and breathtaking beauty of his artworks.