Paramount Network, Baby First stop airing in Vietnam
Paramount Network logoHanoi (VNA) – Foreign TV channels Paramount Network and Baby First have officially stopped broadcasting on Vietnam's pay-TV services.
According to the Authority of Broadcasting and Electronic Information, the Ministry of Information and Communications revoked a certificate granted to the International Media Joint Stock Company (IMC) on providing Paramount Network channel on Vietnam's pay-TV services, and another allowing Ho Chi Minh City Television (HTV) to edit this foreign channel.
The ministry also took back a certificate licensed to Msky Co. Ltd. on the distribution of Baby First in Vietnam, and another to the Vietnam News Agency TV channel (Vnews) on editing programmes of this channel.
At present, 55 foreign channels are licensed to provide services in Vietnam./.