Society Can Tho, Swiss delegation discuss green growth, climate resilience Authorities of Can Tho city and a delegation from the Swiss Embassy in Vietnam led by Ambassador Thomas Gass explored areas of potential cooperation in circular and green economies, renewable energy and climate-resilient hi-tech agriculture, during a working session in the Mekong Delta city on March 11.

Society Overseas Vietnamese in Macau get together The Overseas Vietnamese Association in Macau (China) held a gathering on March 10 to celebrate the Lunar New Year 2024 and International Women’s Day (March 8).

Society Vietnam, NZ to pilot use of electronic quarantine certificates Vietnam and New Zealand signed a cooperation agreement to utilise electronic certificates in the veterinary field for the 2024-2026 period, witnessed by Vietnamese Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Le Minh Hoan and New Zealand Minister of Agriculture Todd McClay on March 11.