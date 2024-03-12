Paris forum to gather resources for homeland’s development
The Vietnam Global Leaders Forum (VGLF) 2024 will take place in Paris on March 30-31, aiming to harness collective intelligence, mobilise resources and unlease the nation’s full potential amid evolving landscapes.
The first VGLF, held in 2019, attracted more than 200 guests and 20 Vietnamese and international delegations. (Photo: VNA)Paris (VNA) – The Vietnam Global Leaders Forum (VGLF) 2024 will take place in Paris on March 30-31, aiming to harness collective intelligence, mobilise resources and unlease the nation’s full potential amid evolving landscapes.
The event, the second of its kind so far, is held at the initiative of the Association of Vietnamese Scientists and Experts (AVSE Global). It is expected to draw 100 prominent Vietnamese and Vietnamese-origin individuals with global influence in all fields from over 20 countries and territories worldwide.
Prof. Dr. Nguyen Duc Khuong, AVSE Global Director, told the Vietnam News Agency that the forum, themed “Vietnam Thriving in Change”, will become an important event that have positive impacts on the Vietnamese people who wish to take actions for a strong Vietnam.
It is also an affirmation for the country’s resolve in improving its economic stature towards a future of renewal, cooperation, prosperity and sustainable development, he added.
According to Khuong, in Southeast Asia and beyond, Vietnam has been risen as a bright spot for sound response to global headwinds and strong growth. The country has been among Asia’s fastest growing economy on the back of its stable investment climate, open economic policy and the boom of the middle class.
Its engagement in free trade agreements, together with efforts to improve administrative procedures and investment climate, has opened the door for the country to reach out to the world, he said.
Although the Vietnamese economy is in the choppy waters with several negative macro-economic indexes, including a sharp fall in imports that signals challenges for production and export, Khuong had a positive outlook for the Vietnamese economy.
Investment in education, technology and human resources and international integration has created favourable conditions for Vietnam to develop strongly, he said, adding the Vietnamese people’s dynamism and willingness to learn, the application of advanced technology, and digital transformation have brought about new opportunities for economic development.
He went on to say that Vietnam has seen great potential in connecting more than 4 million overseas Vietnamese for the nation’s development, elaborating with high competence and great achievements in various sectors, they are valuable resources that help Vietnam make giant strides.
The first VGLF, held in 2019, attracted more than 200 guests and 20 Vietnamese and international delegations.
AVSE Global, a non-profit organisation headquartered in Paris, includes intellectuals, leading experts, and prestigious scientists.
With the support of 2,000 experts and a network of about 10,000 people, AVSE Global conducts strategic programmes and projects to boost Vietnam's sustainable development and prosperity through 12 networks of experts, 10 international seminars and forums, 20 training programmes, and more than 10 large-scale consulting projects in various fields./.