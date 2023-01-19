Paris Peace Accords’ historical significance
The Paris Peace Accords, which were signed 50 years ago, hold significant meaning for both the Vietnamese people and peace lovers around the globe.
VNA
VNA
InfographicFour main provisions of the Paris Peace Accords
The Paris agreement on ending the war and restoring peace in Vietnam, or the Paris Peace Accords, has nine chapters and 23 articles, including 4 main provisions.
