World Bangkok film festival underway The Bangkok Film Festival 2023 is taking place at the Bangkok Art and Culture Centre on Rama I Road in Pathumwan district from January 20 to 22.

World Malaysian government plans to build human economy Malaysia will restructure its economy based on three main strategies to eradicate poverty, restructure and restore the economy, as well as generate the economy anchored on the concept of Malaysia Madani, said Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

World Indonesia, RoK look to step up economic cooperation Indonesian President Joko Widodo had a meeting with Speaker of the National Assembly (NA) of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Kim Jin-pyo on January 19 in Jakarta to discuss measures to strengthen bilateral cooperation in various areas.

World Thailand boosts GI registration to increase export value Thailand has successfully registered geographical indication (GI) for Thung Kula Rong Hai hom mali rice and Sangyod Muang Phatthalung rice in Indonesia, bringing the number of Thai GI products in Indonesia to three, beside Lamphun brocade silk which was registered in 2016.