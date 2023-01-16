Politics 2023 expected to give push to Vietnam-Italy strategic partnership The Vietnamese Embassy in Italy has hosted a press conference to announce the Vietnam-Italy Year 2023 and the celebration plan for the 50th anniversary of the bilateral diplomatic ties (March 23, 1973) and 10 years of the strategic partnership between the two countries (January 2013-2023).

Politics Vietnam’s post-pandemic recovery quite admirable: Phillipine Ambassador Vietnam- Philippines economic relations have thrived even at the height of the pandemic, as evidenced by the steady growth of their total bilateral trade, which reached 5.8 billion USD in 2021, and 3.12 billion USD as of June last year.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest January 16 The following is a list of selected news summaries last weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.