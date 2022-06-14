Business Good signals for Vietnamese fruit exports Many Vietnamese fruits are getting final negotiation steps done to enter new markets, with passion fruit approved by China and green-skin pomelo on the way to the US.

Business Large room for Vietnam to boost export of medicinal herbs to Japan There remains large room for Vietnam to promote the export of medicinal herbs to Japan, especially when many Japanese pharmaceutical companies are planning to import these products from the Southeast Asian country, according to the Vietnam Trade Office in Japan.

Business Vietnam finalises procedures to export longan to Japan Vietnam is finalising procedures to get allowance to export longan to Japan – one of the world’s choosiest markets.

Business Automaker VinFast to open over 50 stores in Europe Automaker VinFast announced its plan to open more than 50 stores in Europe at the 35th International Electric Vehicle Symposium and Exhibition (EVS35) in Norway on June 14.