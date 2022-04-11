Society Increasing popularity of vegetarianism among Vietnamese Vegetarianism is becoming popular among many Vietnamese people. While some make the choice for health reasons, others are trying to support the planet.

Culture - Sports Doll collection created in honour of Mother Goddess worshipping Inspired by Mother Goddess worshipping - a UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage - designer Van Anh Scarlet created a collection of figurative dolls based on the ritual, called the “Painting of the Four Palaces”.