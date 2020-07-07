Society Peaceful life on Truong Sa Forty-five years after the reunification in 1975, generations of soldiers and people in Truong Sa island district, Khanh Hoa province, have steadfastly stayed on the islands and continue to work on the sea. Their sacrifice and efforts have brought about a new look for Truong Sa archipelago and breathed a new life into the islands.

Society Deputy PM urges localities, ministries to brace for floods Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung, head of the Central Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control, has asked northern mountainous provinces and certain ministries to take measures to deal with floods and their consequences.

Society VFF leader congratulates Hoa Hao Buddhism anniversary Vice President and Secretary General of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee Hau A Lenh visited and congratulated the Central Executive Committee of the Hoa Hao Buddhism Sangha in the southern province of An Giang on July 6, on the occasion of the 81st founding anniversary of Hoa Hao Buddhism (the 18th day of the fifth lunar month).