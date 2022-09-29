Parliament leader meets voters in Hai Phong city
NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue (standing) and other deputies of Hai Phong at the meeting with Thuy Nguyen voters on September 29 (Photo: VNA)Hai Phong (VNA) – National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue and other NA deputies of northern Hai Phong city met with voters in Thuy Nguyen district on September 29, ahead of the 15th parliament’s fourth session.
Local voters said that despite impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and the complex global situation, thanks to proper policies, Vietnam has succeeded in curbing the pandemic and facilitated socio-economic recovery and development.
They highly valued the NA’s reform of working methodology to solve socio-economic issues and tackle policy and law obstacles as soon as possible, giving the Government a favourable legal corridor to better manage the macro-economy.
At the meeting, Chairman Hue pointed out adverse factors that can have negative impacts on Vietnam’s economy, stressing the importance of proactive response to any circumstances.
NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue meets voters in Thuy Nguyen district, Hai Phong city, on September 29. (Photo: VNA)He also fielded voters’ opinions about the shortage of medical supplies, the simplification of administrative procedures, salary for civil servants and public employees, labour mobility, the shortage of teachers, supervision over environmental pollution, along with some other issues.
Meetings between legislators and voters are regular activities before and after each session of the NA.
During the fourth session, slated for October 20 - November 18, the parliament is set to consider and vote on seven draft laws and three draft resolutions; give opinions on seven bills; and make decisions on socio-economic, budgetary and supervisory affairs, along with some other important issues./.