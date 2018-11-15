Deputies at the sixth session of the 14th National Assembly (Photo: VNA)

– The National Assembly (NA) is scheduled to vote on the draft law on protection of state secrets on November 15, part of its ongoing sixth session.In the morning, legislators will discuss the draft revised Law on Education.At group discussions on November 8, most law makers agreed on the necessity to comprehensively amend the Education Law, saying that the submitted revisions this time have been drafted carefully.The amendment aims to institutionalise the Party’s viewpoints and guidelines for the fundamental and comprehensive reform of education and training to meet industrialisation and modernisation requirements in the context of a socialist-oriented market economy and international integration. It also aims to concretise the 2013 Constitution’s contents pertaining to education and training.In the afternoon, the NA will vote on the draft law on protection of state secrets, which comprises five chapters with 28 articles.During the debate on October 25, deputies gave opinions about several issues in this draft, including the principles of state secret protection, prohibited actions, scope of state secrets, and the provision and transfer of state secrets.After the vote, deputies will scrutinise the draft revised law on tax management that consists of 17 chapters with 152 articles, three chapters more from the existing law.-VNA