Parliamentary friendship group works to cement Vietnam’s ties with other ASEAN countries
The Vietnam - ASEAN Parliamentary Friendship Group on June 14 held its first face-to-face meeting after the COVID-19 pandemic to discuss orientations during the 15th tenure of the National Assembly (NA).
Chairman of the Vietnam - ASEAN Parliamentary Friendship Group Bui Van Cuong (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) –
Addressing the event in Hanoi, Chairman of the group Bui Van Cuong, who is also NA Secretary-General and Chairman of the NA Office, highlighted the importance of exchanges among the countries’ parliamentarians to build and enhance political trust and cooperation.
He said parliamentary cooperation is an effective cooperation channel in Vietnam’s overall relations with other ASEAN countries and needs to be promoted, especially in policy and law making to facilitate cross-border business and investment activities.
Cuong asked members to work harder to boost locality-to-locality ties, suggesting they invite diplomats from ASEAN embassies or parliamentarians of regional countries to visit Vietnamese provinces and cities to introduce local potential and increase cooperation.
He voiced his hope that the group will contribute more to the Vietnamese NA’s partnerships with ASEAN countries, as well as people-to-people relations in the region.
Vice Chairwoman of the group Tran Thi Hong An, who is a permanent member of the NA’s Committee for External Relations, said during the NA’s 15th tenure, the group plans to organise its meetings on the sidelines of the NA’s sessions, along with exchanges with ambassadors and staff of ASEAN embassies to help foster friendships.
The group proposed NA leaders permit its members to take part in diplomatic activities, including visits by Vietnam’s parliamentary delegations to help resolve difficulties facing Vietnamese firms in other ASEAN countries, and assist ASEAN businesses investing in Vietnam.
After the event, the group engaged in a friendship exchange with representatives of the embassies of Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, Brunei and the Philippines./.