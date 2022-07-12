Parliaments of Vietnam, Laos exchange professional experience
At the seminar (Photo: daibieunhandan.vn)Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnamese National Assembly and its Lao counterpart exchanged professional experience during a seminar in Hanoi on July 12.
The event was co-chaired by Vietnam’s NA Vice Chairman Nguyen Duc Hai and Vice Chairman of the Lao NA Sommad Pholsena.
In his opening remarks, Hai emphasised the significance of the year 2022 when Vietnam and Laos mark the 60th anniversary of their diplomatic ties and 45 years of the signing of the Vietnam-Laos Treaty of Amity and Cooperation.
He recalled the official visit to Laos by NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue last May, during which the top legislator affirmed Vietnam’s consistent policy of giving the highest priority and attaching importance to the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between the two Parties, States, legislatures and peoples.
The seminar was part of an agreement reached by the two NAs during the visit, with a similar event held in Laos earlier, Hai added.
For his part, Sommad Pholsena described the seminar as an opportunity for Lao competent agencies to learn from Vietnam’s experience in socio-economic development.
At the seminar, Vietnamese and Lao NA and Government agencies exchanged experience in supervising the implementation of socio-economic development plans, monetary and fiscal policies, and other policies on natural resource management and exploitation.
Hai noted his belief that the two legislative bodies will organise more comprehensive and effective cooperation activities, and continue to share their experience, both theoretical and practical, in the time ahead./.