Politics PM asks Ha Giang to pave way for development with mechanisms, policies Ha Giang province needs to better the drawing of mechanisms and policies, and reform administrative procedures in order to pave way for development and lure investments, especially in its priority areas and products, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh said on May 28.

Politics 15th NA’s fifth session enters fifth working day The 15th National Assembly continued the fifth working day at the ongoing fifth session in Hanoi on May 26, under the chair of NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue.

Politics NA Chairman hosts US Senate delegation National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue gave a reception in Hanoi on May 26 a delegation of US Senators led by Senator Mike Crapo, during which the host hoped that their ongoing Vietnam visit will be an important milestone, contributing to deepening the ties between the two countries and parliaments.