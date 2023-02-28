Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Phan Thanh Duy speaks at the event. (Photo: VNA)

Bac Lieu (VNA) – The 22nd Annual Partnership Meeting kicked off in the Mekong Delta province of Bac Lieu on February 28, focusing discussions on solutions to give young people’s fair access to digital economy, green carbon and sustainable community development.

The event has been co-organised by the ActionAid International in Vietnam, the Aid for social protection program Foundation Vietnam (AFV) and the provincial Union of Friendship Organisations from February 28 to March 2 with various activities.

Speaking at the event, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Phan Thanh Duy said the province has identified five pillars of socio-economic development, including hi-tech agriculture, industry with a focus on renewable energy, wind, solar and gas power; tourism, trade, services, education, hi-tech health care, marine-based economy linked to national-defence and security. It will also uphold values of local traditional culture.

President of the provincial Union of Friendship Organisations Le Hoang Minh said Bac Lieu is one of the provinces that boast potential of wind and solar energy, shrimp farming, salt production and aquaculture. Over the past years, natural disasters and saltwater intrusion have severely affected livelihoods of many households.

Lauding the ActionAid International and AFV for supporting Bac Lieu over the past decade, he hoped that the meeting will introduce the province’s potential of cooperation with domestic and foreign non-governmental organisations in carrying out short and mid-term projects in renewable energy and sustainable agriculture development in the Mekong Delta.

Over the past decade, the two organisations funded over 40 billion VND (1.73 million USD) for short and long-term programmes in Bac Lieu, benefiting nearly 250,000 residents.

At a seminar on opportunities and challenges in renewable energy for communities in the Mekong Delta, Deputy Director of the provincial Department of Industry and Trade To Minh Duong said Bac Lieu takes the lead in the Mekong Delta in renewable energy development, particularly wind and solar power.

Within the framework of the seminar, delegates paid a field trip to Dong Hai district to learn about several effective farming models.

On the occasion, the ActionAid International in Vietnam and AFV presented 100 million VND to the provincial Union of Friendship Organisations to build and repair houses for the disabled./.