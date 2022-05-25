Party and State leaders meet with NA ethnic minority deputies (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Party and State leaders had a meeting with members of the 15th National Assembly (NA) from ethnic minority groups, on May 25.



President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue, NA Vice Chairman Tran Thanh Man, Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee Do Van Chien, and head of the Party Central Committee's Commission for Mass Mobilisation Bui Thi Minh Hoai, attended the meeting.



Speaking at the meeting, NA Chairman Hue emphasised that the Party and State always determine that the great unity of ethnic groups is extremely important to the country, which is home to 54 ethnic groups living together peacefully, and standing side by side in the process of national construction and defence.



The Party and State consistently build policies on great national unity on the basis of equality, solidarity, respect and mutual development.



Policies related to ethnic minorities are affirmed in all Constitution versions of the country, he stressed.

In recent years, many socio-economic development policies for ethnic minority and and mountainous areas have proven effective, helping improve the material and spiritual lives of ethnic minority people, the top legislator said.



However, many ethnic minority and mountainous areas are still underdeveloped with per capita income remaining low.



The NA issued Resolution 88 approving a master plan for socio-economic development in ethnic minority and mountainous areas for the 2021-2030 period, to address the above-mentioned issues, focusing on tapping potential and advantages of ethnic minority localities; promoting innovation, socio-economic, education-training and health development; ensuring social security; reducing poverty quickly and sustainably; gradually narrowing the gap in living standards and income compared to the national average level.



The top legislator suggested NA deputies from ethnic minorities groups pay attention to and join the legislature in the monitoring work so that relevant authorities effectively perform objectives and tasks in the implementation of the Party and State’s ethnic policies.



He urged NA deputies in general and those from ethnic minority groups in particular to be more proactive and active in preparing supervision plans.



They need to improve their awareness of ethnic affairs, well implement the policy of equality, solidarity, respect and mutual support for development; raise their vigilance and prevent conspiracies to take advantage of the ethnic issue to divide the great national unity bloc, NA Chairman Hue said.



Representing 89 ethnic minority deputies of the 15th NA, those from the Mekong Delta province of Tra Vinh, the northern province of Son La, and the Central Highlands province of Kon Tum shared about the socio-economic, culture, education, health development situation in ethnic minority areas in their localities in recent time, as well as the promotion of traditional culture values for sustainable development of ethnic minority areas at present.



They promised to constantly improve their qualifications, and regularly maintain contact with voters, especially those in ethnic minority and mountainous areas; and act as a bridge representing the will, aspirations and legitimate interests of the people./.