Politics Vietnam, Laos seek closer people-to-people exchange Ambassador Nguyen Phuong Nga, Chairwoman of the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO), on October 5 met with visiting Lao National Assembly Vice Chairman and Chairman of the Lao Committee for Peace and Solidarity Sommad Pholsena.

Politics Vietnam attaches importance to people-to-people exchange with Laos: NA official The Vietnamese Party, State and National Assembly (NA) will provide the best conditions for people’s organisations of Vietnam to boost friendship and cooperation with their Lao counterparts, said NA Standing Vice Chairman Tran Thanh Man on October 5.

Politics 9th Ocean Dialogue spotlights marine scientific research Marine scientific research plays an important role in biodiversity conservation and restoration, and sustainable development, heard an ocean dialogue held in the central coastal province of Khanh Hoa on October 5.

Politics Party Central Committee continues sixth plenum The 13th Party Central Committee continued its sixth plenum on October 5 to discuss two major projects.