Party Central Committee discuss industrialisation, modernisation project
Officials at the ongoing 6th plenum of the 13th Party Central Committee (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The 13th Party Central Committee discussed the project on continuing to accelerate national industrialisation and modernisation to 2030 with a vision to 2045 in the morning of October 6, the fourth working day of its 6th plenum.
The discussion was chaired by Politburo member and National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue.
In the afternoon, the committee worked in groups, scrutinising a report on socio-economic situation and state budget in 2022, draft plans on socio-economic development and state budget for 2023, and three-year fiscal-budgetary plans for 2023-2025./.