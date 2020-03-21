Politics Vietnam to halt entry to all foreigners due to COVID-19 The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on March 21 said that the Vietnamese Government has decided to temporarily suspend entry of all foreigners from March 22 due to the complicated developments of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Politics Vietnam rejects China’s so-called “nine-dash line” in East Sea Vietnam rejects any maritime claims of China that are based on the so-called “nine-dash line” in the East Sea, the Vietnamese Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang has said.

Politics COVID-19 fight now Vietnam’s top priority: Deputy FM At the request of US Deputy Secretary of State Steven Biegun, Permanent Deputy Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son on March 20 held phone talks with leading officials of the foreign ministries of the US, Australia, Japan, New Zealand, Republic of Korea and India on the situation of the COVID-19.

Politics Japanese outgoing ambassador honoured A ceremony was held in Hanoi on March 20 by the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations to present a commemorative medal to Japanese outgoing ambassador Umeda Kunio.