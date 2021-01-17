Politics Infographic Important issues of Party Central Committee's 15th plenum The 15th plenum of the 12th Party Central Committee convened in Hanoi on January 16. The event is of special significance as it discusses and makes decisions on remaining preparatory work for the successful organisation of the 13th National Party Congress.

Politics 12th Party Central Committee convenes 15th plenum The 12th Party Central Committee convened its 15th plenum in Hanoi on January 16 under the chair of Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong.

Politics Personnel work a major task of Party The Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) has paid special attention to carrying out personnel work in conformity with specific conditions and the requirements of the revolutionary cause.

Politics Party Central Committee convenes 15th plenum The 12th Party Central Committee convened its 15th plenum in Hanoi on January 16 under the chair of Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong.