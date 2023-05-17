Politics 13th Party Central Committee concludes mid-term meeting The 13th Party Central Committee wrapped up the mid-term meeting on May 17 morning after two and a half days of working.

Politics Vietnam values fortifying good neighbourliness with Cambodia Vietnam always values and prioritises the fortification of the good neighbourliness, traditional friendship, and comprehensive, sustainable and long-term cooperation with Cambodia, Sen. Lieut. Gen. Phung Si Tan, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People's Army, said on May 16 while hosting a visiting delegation from the Cambodian Military History Institute.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest May 17 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Vietnam Fatherland Front, Cuban Revolution Defence Committees enhance ties President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee Do Van Chien received a high-ranking delegation of the Committees for the Defence of the Revolution of Cuba (CDR) led by National Coordinator Gerardo Hernandez Nordelo in Hanoi on May 16.