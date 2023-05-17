Party Central Committee scrutinises reports on third working day of mid-term meeting
At the meeting (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - The 13th Party Central Committee looked into some reports on May 17, the last working day of its mid-term meeting.
The reports included one acquiring and explaining the committee’s feedback on the mid-term report reviewing the leadership and direction of the Politburo and the Secretariat of the 13th Party Central Committee and some key tasks till the end of the 2021 - 2026 tenure; another on self-performance reviews of members of the Politburo and the Secretariat in the 13th tenure.
The committee also listened to the Politburo’s proposal on the vote of confidence on members of the 13th-tenure Politburo and Secretariat.
It then cast the vote of confidence on members of the 13th-tenure Politburo and Secretariat.
Politburo member, National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue then chaired a question & hearing session.
Politburo member, Permanent member of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat and Chairwoman of the Party Central Committee's Organisation Commission Truong Thi Mai presented a draft resolution of the mid-term meeting, which was then approved by the committee.
Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong delivered a closing speech to conclude the meeting./.