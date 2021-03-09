Party Central Committee wraps up second plenum
Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong speaks at the meeting. (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - The second plenary meeting of the 13th-tenure Party Central Committee concluded in Hanoi on March 9 morning after nearly two days of working, completing all of the set agenda items.
In his closing remarks, Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong highlighted the sense of responsibility and democracy of the committee’s members during the discussions. The delegates contributed important opinions on proposals, reports and content of the meeting, he said.
The Politburo acquired the opinions and further explained controversial issues, the leader said, adding that the Party Central Committee approved the resolution of the plenum with high consensus.
The Party Central Committee stressed that the tenure’s working agenda should strictly follow the Resolution and documents adopted at the 13th National Party Congress, with the focus placed on the concretisation and leadership to carry out six key tasks.
The top leader said that depending on the specific situation, the Politburo will make timely and proper adjustments in its leadership and direction process.
To well carry out the tenure’s working agenda, he said the Politburo will direct the study and building of an implementation plan, while assigning concrete tasks to organisations and individuals so that the Resolution could be brought into life.
Regarding the introduction of candidates for leading positions of the State, he stressed that the Party Central Committee had discussed democratically, considered thoroughly, selected the most suitable ways and reached high consensus.
During the meeting, the Party Central Committee voted on the introduction of candidates for the posts of State President, Prime Minister and National Assembly Chairperson.
The top leader required a focus on building an action programme and plan to carry out the 13th National Party Congress’s Resolution in association with directing the implementation of Party and political system building, socio-economic development, and defence-security ensuring tasks, and continuing to prepare for the upcoming elections of deputies to the 15th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2021-2026 tenure./.