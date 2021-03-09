Politics 13th Party Central Committee convenes second plenum The second plenary conference of the 13th-tenure Party Central Committee opened in Hanoi on March 8.

Politics PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc meets Hai Phong voters Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on March 7 met with voters of the northern port city of Hai Phong, briefing them on the outcomes of the work of the National Assembly deputies of the city.

Politics Ukrainian President hails Vietnam socio-economic, integration achievements Vietnamese Ambassador to Ukraine Nguyen Hong Thach has presented his credentials to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky who lauded Vietnam’s achievements in the “Doi Moi” (Renewal) cause as well as economic development, international and regional integration and improvement of locals’ living conditions.

Politics Infographic 15th National Assembly expected to have 500 seats There will be a total of 500 seats in the 15th National Assembly at both central and local levels, according to a new resolution adopted by the National Assembly Standing Committee.