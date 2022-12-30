At the meeting (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The 13th Party Central Committee convened an extraordinary meeting in Hanoi on December 30 to consider and give ideas on personnel affairs.



Before the meeting, the committee observed a minute’s silence in memory of Nguyen Van Hung, member of the Party Central Committee and Vice Chairman of its Inspection Commission, who passed away last month.



Later, the committee voted to relieve Pham Binh Minh from the posts of Politburo member and member of the 13th Party Central Committee, and Vu Duc Dam from the post of member of the 13th Party Central Committee.



The committee also offered opinions on two candidates for the Politburo to nominate to the 15th National Assembly for approving the post of Deputy Prime Minister for the 2021-2026 tenure in line with regulations.



The committee also decided to expel Tran Dinh Thanh, former member of the Party Central Committee, former Secretary of the Party Committee and former Chairman of the People’s Council of Dong Nai province, from the Party as a disciplinary measure./.