Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission holds 22nd meeting
The Inspection Commission of the Party Central Committee held the 22nd meeting on November 1-2, deciding disciplinary measures on a number of Party organisations and officials.
The 22nd meeting of the Party Central Committee's Inspection Commission (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) –
The commission issued a reprimand to the Party civil affairs board of the provincial People’s Committee of Dong Thap in the 2021-2026 tenure, for their violation of working regulations and lax leadership which enabled the provincial People’s Committee and some organisations and individuals to breach the Party’s regulations and the State’s laws in bidding and purchasing medical materials serving pandemic control.
The commission also gave a reprimand to Pham Thien Nghia, Vice Secretary of the provincial Party Committee, Secretary of the Party civil affairs board of and Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee; and Ngo Hong Chieu, former member of the provincial Party Committee and former director of the province’s Finance Department.
Meanwhile, Doan Tan Buu, member of the provincial Party Committee, member of the Party civil affairs board of and Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee; and Nguyen Lam Thai Thuan, member of the provincial Party Committee and director of the Health Department, were given a warning.
The commission also concluded that the standing boards of the Party Committees of the Shipbuilding Industry Corporation (Vinashin) in the 2010-2015 and 2015-2020 tenures had violated the principle of democratic centralism and working regulations as well as slackened leadership and supervision, thus enabling the Members’ Council, the Board of Managers, affiliates and some individuals to breach the Party’s regulations and the State’s laws in financial management, causing great losses and waste of State assets and funding.
According to the commission, the standing boards of the Party Committees of Vinashin in the 2010-2015 and 2015-2020 tenures; Vu Anh Tuan, Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the Members’ Council of Vinashin; Cao Thanh Dong, member of the standing board of the Party Committee, member of the Members’ Council and Director General of the corporation; and some other individuals must bear responsibility for the above mentioned violations and mistakes.
The commission agreed that disciplinary measures should be taken against them.
Besides, the commission decided to give a warning to the standing board of the Party Committee of the Public Security Department of An Giang province in the 2015-2020 tenure and some incumbent and former senior officers of the department. Several other officers were reprimanded.
The Party civil affairs board of the provincial People’s Procuracy of An Giang in the 2015-2020 and 2020-2025 tenures along with a number of incumbent and former senior officials of the agency were given a warning.
The Party civil affairs board of the provincial People’s Court of An Giang in the 2015-2020 and 2020-2025 tenures along with a number of incumbent and former senior officials of the agency were also given a warning.
The commission also gave warnings to some Party organisations and incumbent and former officials in An Giang province.
Examining the outcomes of inspections of the provincial Party Committee of Soc Trang province, the commission noted that the standing board of the committee had committed some wrongdoings and mistakes, creating the conditions for some organisations and individuals to violate the Party’s regulations and the State’s laws in personnel work, land management and use, and asset declaration.
The commission required the board to correct the mistakes and examine the responsibility of related organisations and individuals, and report back the outcomes to the commission.
Several other issues were also tabled for consideration at the meeting./.