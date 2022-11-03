Politics Authorities working to recover imperial seal to be auctioned in France: spokeswoman Authorities in Vietnam are looking for possibilities and taking necessary measures to repatriate the imperial golden seal of the Nguyen Dynasty that has set to be auctioned soon by a Paris-based action house, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang.

Politics HCM City leader pledges to facilitate investment of Danish enterprises Ho Chi Minh City is committed to creating favourable conditions for Danish firms to make long-term investments and run businesses in green economic development, stated Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan while hosting Crown Prince of Denmark Frederik Andre Henrik Christian on November 3.

Politics PM Pham Minh Chinh to visit Cambodia, attend 40th, 41st ASEAN Summits Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh will pay an official visit to Cambodia from November 8-9 and attend the 40th and 41st Summits of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and related summits from November 10-13. ​