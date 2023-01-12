Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission holds 25th meeting
The Inspection Commission of the Party Central Committee held its 25th meeting from January 10-12, deciding on disciplinary measures against some Party units and individuals.
The commission issued a reprimand to the Party civil affairs board of the People’s Committee of Hanoi of the 2021-2026 tenure for violating the principle of democratic centralism and working regulations, showing a lack of responsibility and lax leadership, thus enabling the municipal People’s Committee and some organisations and individuals to breach Party regulations and State laws in purchasing, managing and using biologicals, chemicals, medical materials and equipment, as well as in receiving citizens repatriated from abroad during the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to the committee, the responsibility for those violations and mistakes belongs to the Party civil affairs board of the People’s Committee of Hanoi of the 2021-2026 tenure and the following individuals: Chu Xuan Dung, member of the municipal Party Committee, member of the Party civil affairs board and Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee; Nguyen Khac Hien, former member of the Party Committee of the municipal Health Department and former director of the department; and Nguyen Anh Tuan, former deputy director of the municipal Public Security Department.
The commission also gave a warning to Nguyen Khac Hien, dispelled Nguyen Anh Tuan from the Party and asked the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat to consider disciplinary measures against Chu Xuan Dung.
Besides, the commission served a warning to the standing board of the Party Committee of the Government Office and the standing board of the Party Committee of the Immigration Department under the Ministry of Public Security.
The commission asked the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat to consider disciplinary measures against Mai Tien Dung, former member of the Party Central Committee, former Secretary of the Party Committee of the Government Office and former Minister-Chairman of the Government Office.
The commission asked the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat to consider disciplinary measures against a number of incumbent and former officials of Bac Kan, Binh Thuan and An Giang provinces.
The commission also discussed and decided on a number of other important matters during the session./.