Party Central Committee's Office requested to better consultancy work
An overview of the conference (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - Politburo member and Permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Truong Thi Mai on July 19 asked the Party Central Committee's Office to improve its consultancy work and well fulfill its assigned tasks in the remaining months of this year.
Speaking at the office’s conference to review its activities in the first half of 2023, and deploy tasks for the second half, Mai requested the office to both work directly and coordinate with relevant agencies to ensure the working agenda of the Party Central Committee, including its 8th plenary session with many important contents.
The office should continue modernising its method of working, paying attention to the personnel work, and upholding the responsibility for setting example of leaders, said Mai, who is also Chairwoman of the Party Central Committee's Organisation Commission.
Politburo member, Permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat and Chairwoman of the Party Central Committee's Organisation Commission Truong Thi Mai speaks at the event. (Photo: VNA)The official also stressed the importance of the political and ideological education work and tighten discipline.
Member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat and Chief of of the Party Central Committee's Office Le Minh Hung promised that its staff will exert greater efforts to better fulfilll their missions./.