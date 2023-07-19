Politics Malaysian PM’s Vietnam visit to contribute to deepening political trust: diplomat Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s official visit to Vietnam from July 20-21 will help deepen the political trust between the two countries, according to Vietnamese Ambassador to Malaysia Dinh Ngoc Linh.

Politics Online administrative reform meetings must reach communal-level administrations: PM The Government’s steering committee for administrative reform held its fifth session under the chair of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on July 19.

Politics Vietnam, Italy forge cooperation in crime combat Minister of Public Security General To Lam held separate talks with Italian Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi and Justice Minister Carlo Nordio, as part of the Vietnamese official’s visit to the country from July 17-19.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest July 19 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.