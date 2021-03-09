In his closing remarks, Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong highlighted the sense of responsibility and democracy of the committee’s members during the discussions.

The Party Central Committee stressed that the tenure’s working agenda should strictly follow the Resolution and documents adopted at the 13th National Party Congress, with the focus placed on the concretisation and leadership to carry out six key tasks.

Regarding the introduction of candidates for leading positions of the State, he stressed that the Party Central Committee had discussed democratically, considered thoroughly, selected the most suitable ways and reached high consensus.

The top leader required a focus on building an action programme and plan to carry out the 13th National Party Congress’s Resolution in association with directing the implementation of Party and political system building, socio-economic development, and defence-security ensuring tasks, and continuing to prepare for the upcoming elections of deputies to the 15th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2021-2026 tenure./.

