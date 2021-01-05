Health Stricter COVID-19 prevention in cultural, sports, and tourism sector requested The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has issued Document No 5050 / BVHTTDL-VHCS, requesting that People’s Committees of provinces and centrally-run cities strictly implement COVID-19 preventive measures in culture, sport, and tourism activities.

Health Seven imported cases of COVID-19 reported on January 5 Seven COVID-19 cases were detected in Vietnam in the past 24 hours to 6pm January 5, all among people quarantined after returning from abroad, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Health Strong efforts help Vietnam stay firm amidst COVID-19 Amidst the complicated developments of the COVID-19 pandemic in the world with over 85 million confirmed cases and 1.84 million deaths in 215 countries and territories, Vietnam has applied drastic responding measures with the spirit of “fighting the pandemic is like fighting an enemy”.