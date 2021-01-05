Party Central Committee's Secretariat asks for tighter COVID-19 prevention measures
Hanoi (VNA) – The Party Central Committee’s Secretariat on January 5 called on the entire political system and people to tighten and follow COVID-19 prevention and control measures as the pandemic has still seen complicated developments in many countries around the world with the appearance of new and more contagious strains of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2.
In a letter sent to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control, municipal and provincial Party Committees, Party Civil Affairs Committees, centrally-run Party delegations and Party Committees, the Secretariat said that the pandemic has been put under control in Vietnam thanks to joint efforts of the political system and high consensus and response of the people.
However, the risk of infections spreading in the community remains high as many Vietnamese citizens living abroad want to return home to celebrate the lunar New Year, which falls in mid-February this year. Meanwhile, in some places, there have been signs of neglect and subjectivity in disease prevention and control, the Secretariat stressed.
To take the initiative in disease prevention and control during the biggest festival of the Vietnamese people and make the best preparations for the upcoming 13th National Party Congress, the Secretariat asked the Party Committees and Party organisations at all levels to strictly follow directions of the Secretariat, the Prime Minister and the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control, and guidelines of the Health Ministry.
The Government's Party Civil Affairs Committee, and the standing boards of the provincial and municipal Party Committees were requested to direct the control of borders, roads and waterways as well as the tight management of entry-exit activities to prevent illegal entry and border-crossing.
It is necessary to investigate and bring to light the rings which organise illegal entry into Vietnam and strictly punish any violations.
Special attention should be paid to instructing the strict implementation of quarantine regulations both at concentrated quarantine facilities and at home to prevent the coronavirus from spreading at concentrated quarantine facilities and from these facilities to the community.
The Secretariat also requested restricting the organisation of mass gatherings and festivals, and carrying out disease prevention and control measures at pedestrian streets, entertainment places, markets, supermarkets, trade centres, bar lounges and karaoke parlours.
The Secretaries of provincial and municipal Party Committees and heads of Party organisations must direct the implementation of disease prevention and control measures in their localities, and are responsible to the Politburo and the Secretariat for the work.
Meanwhile, the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information and Education and the Ministry of Information and Communications should instruct the press agencies to provide timely and accurate information so as to encourage their relatives not to enter the country illegally and report any illegal entry cases to authorities.
The Party Central Committee’s Commission for Mass Mobilisation, the Vietnam Fatherland Front and mass organisations from the central to local levels were urged to step up communications to raise public awareness of following COVID-19 prevention and control measures.
The Secretariat also required the Party Civil Affairs Committee of the Health Ministry to soon carry out plans on cooperating with foreign partners in producing and purchasing vaccines from foreign countries, and researching and manufacturing domestic vaccines, and submit to the Government's permanent members for consideration and decision./.