Politics Eighth Vietnam-China border defence friendship exchange held in Lao Cai Minister of National Defence General Phan Van Giang and his Chinese counterpart Senior Lieutenant General Dong Jun co-chaired activities within the eighth Vietnam-China border defence friendship exchange which opened in Vietnam’s Lao Cai province on April 11.

Politics Vietnamese FM pays official visit to Thailand Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son met with Thai Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn as part of his official visit to Thailand from April 10-12, where he is also co-chairing the 5th Meeting of the Vietnam - Thailand Joint Commission for Bilateral Cooperation (JCBC).

Politics Vietnamese embassies offer New Year greetings to Lao counterparts Delegations from Vietnamese embassies in Russia and Malaysia recently visited Lao embassies in the two countries to extend greetings on Laos's traditional New Year festival, the Bunpimay.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on April 11 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.