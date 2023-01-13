Chu Xuan Dung , member of the Party Committee and Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Hanoi (Photo: VNA)

Dung showed negligence at work, leading to violations, wrongdoings and corruption, causing losses to the State budget; violated working regulations; and failed to follow directions of the municipal Party Committee regarding COVID-19 prevention and control.Ma The Quyen, Secretary of the Party Committee and Director of the Department of Education and Training of Bac Kan province, was also expelled from the Party for violating the Party’s regulations, the State’s laws and working rules, and showing a lack of responsibility in leadership, examination and supervision, enabling units under his management to violate laws on accounting and State budget, causing State budget losses.Meanwhile, for their serious violations, Men Pholly, head of the board for ethnic affairs under the Party Committee of An Giang province, and former Secretary of the Party Committee and former Chairman of the People’s Council of Tri Ton district, An Giang province was removed from all of his Party positions; and Nguyen Van Phong, Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Binh Thuan province, former Secretary of the Party Committee, and former Director of the province's Finance Department was expelled from the Party.These officials' violations have caused severe consequences, stirred public outrage, and affected the reputation of the Party organisations and the State administrative agencies, said the Secretariat.It asked competent agencies to deliver administrative punishments on the above individuals in sync with the Party disciplinary measures./.