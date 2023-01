General Secretary of the Party Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong on January 13 chaired a meeting of the committee’s Secretariat on disciplinary measures against a number of officials for their violations.Accordingly, a warning was given to Mai Tien Dung , former member of the Party Central Committee, and former Secretary of the Party Committee and former Minister-Chairman of the Government Office.According to the Secretariat, Dung, in his capacity as Minister-Chairman of the Government Office, violated the principle of democratic centralism, the Party’s regulations and the State’s laws, showed a lack of responsibility in organising flights repatriating overseas Vietnamese amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and allowing some officials of the Government Office to take bribes.Chu Xuan Dung, member of the Party Committee and Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Hanoi, was expelled from the Party for displaying degradation in political ideology, morality and lifestyle, and taking bribes.He also violated the principle of democratic centralism, the Party’s regulations and the State’s laws, and regulations on things that Party members are not allowed to do and their responsibility for setting examples.

Chu Xuan Dung , member of the Party Committee and Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Hanoi (Photo: VNA)

Dung showed negligence at work, leading to violations, wrongdoings and corruption, causing losses to the State budget; violated working regulations; and failed to follow directions of the municipal Party Committee regarding COVID-19 prevention and control.Ma The Quyen, Secretary of the Party Committee and Director of the Department of Education and Training of Bac Kan province, was also expelled from the Party for violating the Party’s regulations, the State’s laws and working rules, and showing a lack of responsibility in leadership, examination and supervision, enabling units under his management to violate laws on accounting and State budget, causing State budget losses.Meanwhile, for their serious violations, Men Pholly, head of the board for ethnic affairs under the Party Committee of An Giang province, and former Secretary of the Party Committee and former Chairman of the People’s Council of Tri Ton district, An Giang province was removed from all of his Party positions; and Nguyen Van Phong, Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Binh Thuan province, former Secretary of the Party Committee, and former Director of the province's Finance Department was expelled from the Party.These officials' violations have caused severe consequences, stirred public outrage, and affected the reputation of the Party organisations and the State administrative agencies, said the Secretariat.It asked competent agencies to deliver administrative punishments on the above individuals in sync with the Party disciplinary measures./.