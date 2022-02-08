Politics Book collection on Party’s ideological foundation debuts The National Political Publishing House has released a collection of more than 160 book titles on the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV)’s ideological foundation.

Politics Top legislator holds working session with General Department II National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue held a working session with the General Department of Military Intelligence (General Department II) under the Defence Ministry in Hanoi on February 7.

Politics New Zealand and Vietnam strengthen strategic ties The Minister of Foreign Affairs of New Zealand, Nanaia Mahuta, has written an article for VietnamPlus on the occasion of the Waitangi Day 2022 (the National Day of New Zealand).

Politics Congratulations to Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on February 6 sent a letter of congratulations to British Queen Elizabeth II on the occasion of the Platinum Jubilee marking her 70-year reign.