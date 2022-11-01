At the meeting (Photo: VNA)

He emphasised that as both countries are led by the communist party, developing relations between the two Parties and countries is all the more important, and expressed his delight at positive developments of the ties between the two countries across all spheres, including the cooperation between the Vietnamese National Assembly and the NPC.Li said the fast growing bilateral economic, trade and investment ties have brought pragmatic benefits to people of both countries, adding that exchanges and collaboration between their ministries, agencies and localities have become more fruitful.He also noted that people-to-people exchanges, including young generations, has been stepped up with diverse activities, creating a good social foundation for the bilateral relationship to grow in a healthy and stable manner./.