General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong speaks at the Central Theoretical Council's fourth meeting (Source: VNA)

– General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong requested stronger renovation in theoretical work while attending the fourth meeting of the 2016-2021 tenure Central Theoretical Council on December 23 in Hanoi.Lauding the council’s important role, Trong emphasised that the council should provide theoretical foundations for the building of guidelines and policies.The regional and global situations see rapid and complicated developments, setting bigger requirements for the theoretical work, he said, adding that it needs accurate forecasts of development trends and a firm argument system for the national development strategy.The Party chief asked the council to focus on increasing the quality of reality summarization and theoretical research to better serve the leadership of the CPV Central Committee and its Political Bureau and Secretariat and the drafting of the 13th National Party Congress’s documents.To that end, the council should reform its operations, step up political research, as well as expand and increase the quality and efficiency of theoretical cooperation with parties over the world, he suggested.He noted that the council needs to pay attention to updating domestic and international theoretical information so as to contribute more to the Party’s policy making process and serve the national building and safeguarding cause in the time ahead.-VNA