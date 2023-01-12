Party chief chairs anti-corruption central steering committee’s session
Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong on January 12 chaired the 23rd session of the Central Steering Committee on Prevention and Control of Corruption and Negative Phenomena to review its operation in 2022 and decide its working agenda for this year.
At the meeting (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong on January 12 chaired the 23rd session of the Central Steering Committee on Prevention and Control of Corruption and Negative Phenomena to review its operation in 2022 and decide its working agenda for this year.
It was reported at the session that the anti-corruption fight has been intensified in 2022 with strong, concerted and effective measures. The building of institutions continued to be promoted, with the Party Central Committee, the Politburo and the Secretariat issuing nearly 50 resolutions, directives, conclusions, regulations and guidance on Party building and prevention and control of corruption and negative phenomena. The National Assembly, the Government, ministries and sectors have promulgated and enforced 640 important legal documents regarding socio-economic management and prevention and control of corruption and negative phenomena.
Last year, 59 party members were disciplined for corruptive behaviours and intentional violations of laws. Forty seven officials under the management of the Politburo and the Secretariat. Five officials were removed from the 13th Party Central Committee, two Deputy Prime Ministers and three deputy ministerial-level officials were removed from their positions.
Also, 557 cases were transferred to the investigation authorities for investigation, and 493 corruption cases with 1,123 defendants were prosecuted.
Legal agencies seized and froze assets worth over 364 trillion VND (15.5 billion USD) in corruption cases, and sentence enforcement agencies recovered 27.4 trillion VND in those cases.
Speaking at the event, General Secretary Trong, who is head of the committee, said that the prevention and combat of corruption and negative phenomena in Vietnam has been implemented drastically to deter and prevent further violation, yet in a humane and appropriate manner.
He emphasised the need for smooth coordination in the fight, and demanded that Party officials and members, particularly members of the steering committee, should set examples and take the lead in preventing and combating corruption and negative phenomena.
The Party chief also said it is necessary to review and address loopholes and inadequacies in policies and laws related to banking, finance, autonomy of public non-business units, securities, corporate bonds, construction planning, and bidding; soon complete the revision of the Land Law, the Law on Bidding, the Law on Property Auction and draft laws related to anti-corruption work; and promulgate the National Strategy on Corruption Prevention and Combat to 2030.
Party committees and organisations, and relevant agencies should intensify inspections and audit in fields where corruption easily occurs, he said.
Trong added that this year, the steering committee is concentrating on directing investigations to soon finish major cases that have drawn large public concern such as those at the Viet A Technologies JSC, the Foreign Ministry's Consular Department, FLC Group, Tan Hoang Minh Group, Van Thinh Phat Group, and Advanced International Joint Stock Company (AIC).
The steering committee agreed to add the case of bribery at the Vietnam Register and a number of vehicle registration centres to the list of cases under its direction./.