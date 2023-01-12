Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on January 12 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.​

Politics Vietnamese, Lao defence ministries step up cooperation Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lt. Gen. Hoang Xuan Chien paid a courtesy call to Lao Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence Chansamone Chanyalath in Vientiane on January 12, within the framework of the ongoing official visit to the neighbouring country by Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh.

Politics Vietnamese, Lao PMs co-chair Inter-Governmental Committee’s meeting Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his Lao host Sonexay Siphandone co-chaired the 45th meeting of the Vietnam-Laos Inter-Governmental Committee in Vientiane on January 12.

Politics Dak Nong steps up all-round cooperation with Cambodia’s Mondulkiri province Authorities of the Central Highland province of Dak Nong and Cambodia’s Mondulkiri province on January 11 signed a cooperation agreement for the period from 2022 to 2025.