Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong chairs the meeting of the Central Military Commission. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong has urged the Central Military Commission and the Ministry of National Defence to improve their research and forecasting capacity and further provide timely advice for the Party and the State while chairing a meeting of the commission on July 13.



The meeting aimed to review the performance of military and national defence tasks in the first half of 2022 and launch key missions for the rest of the year.



At the event, Trong, who is also secretary of the commission, said the commission and the ministry should closely coordinate with other ministries and agencies to effectively implement strategies and projects on national defence and security.



The leader highlighted combat readiness and the need to closely manage the country’s airspace, seas, borders and other strategic areas. He ordered the serious implementation of the Politburo’s Resolution No. 05 on the organisation of the Vietnam People’s Army in the 2021-2030 period and the years to come.



He also emphasised Party building and rectification, saying attention should be paid to building a pure, strong Party in parallel with building comprehensively strong agencies and units.



A report presented at the meeting said the commission, the ministry and other ministries and agencies have fulfilled their assigned tasks, and worked hard to protect national sovereignty as well as ensuring safety for the country’s political events.



They played a core role in pandemic prevention and control, search and rescue operations, and supporting economic development.



Progress has been made in training, drills, international integration, diplomacy, logistics, defence industry and scientific research, among others, according to the report./.