Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, his entourage and officials of Hospital 108 (Photo: VNA)

– Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong on April 28 offered congratulations to former Party General Secretary Do Muoi and former President Le Duc Anh as the two veteran revolutionaries were presented with the 80-year Party membership badge.The Party chief visited Do Muoi and Le Duc Anh at Military Hospital 108 in Hanoi on the occasion of the 43rd anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975-2018) and the May Day (May 1).Former Party General Secretary Do Muoi was born in 1917. He was presented with the 80-year Party membership badge on April 12, 2018.Former President Le Duc Anh was born in 1920. He was honoured with the badge on February 23, 2018.-VNA