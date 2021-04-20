First Secretary of the PCC Central Committee Miguel Diáz Canel Bermúdez (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong has sent a message of congratulations to Miguel Diáz Canel Bermúdez on his election as First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC).



Following is the translation of the message.



"Dear Miguel Diáz Canel Bermúdez,



On behalf of the Party, State and people of Vietnam, I am delighted to extend my greetings and warmest congratulations to you, on the occasion of your election as First Secretary of the PCC Central Committee by the eighth Congress of the PCC.



I am very pleased and warmly congratulate the comrades for your successfully organising the eighth National Congress of the PCC – a great political event continuing the history of the Cuban revolution, thought and career of Fidel and Raul, outstanding representatives of the Centennial Generation. I firmly believe that under the leadership of the PCC led by you, the fraternal Cuban people will overcome difficulties and challenges, successfully implementing policies set by the eighth Congress, thus reaping greater achievements in the process of national construction and defence, for the goal of building socialism in a prosperous and sustainable manner.



On the occasion, once again, I reaffirm wish and determination of the Party, State and people of Vietnam to further consolidate and deepen special friendship, comprehensive cooperation, loyal solidarity between the two Parties, States and peoples.



Wishing you have good health, happiness and success on your noble position.



Look forward to your visit to Vietnam soon."/.