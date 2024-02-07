Politics Vietnam’s US friend Merle Ratner dies in traffic accident aged 67 Merle Ratner, a renowned left-wing and anti-war activist in the US and a close friend of Vietnam, passed away February 5 evening in New York in a traffic accident.

Politics Vietnam, Morocco promote South-South cooperation for common prosperity: Ambassador The consolidated cooperation between Vietnam and Morocco is the result of their shared desire to promote and strengthen South-South cooperation, Moroccan Ambassador to Vietnam Jamale Chouaibi said in an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) on the occasion of the Lunar New Year (Tet) Festival.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest February 7 The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Vietnamese, Lao, Cambodian delegations at UN headquarters strengthen ties The permanent representatives of Laos and Cambodia to the United Nations (UN) have extended greetings to their Vietnamese counterpart Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang at the UN headquarters in New York on the approaching Lunar New Year (Tet) – a significant traditional event in Vietnamese culture.