Politics Vietnam, France step up collaboration in public services, administrative modernisation The Vietnamese Ministry of Home Affairs and the French Ministry of Public Sector Transformation and the Civil Service on March 31 signed a cooperation agreement in the field of public services and administrative modernisation.

Politics Doctors of Vietnam’s field hospital in South Sudan receive UN delegation Doctors of Vietnam’s Level-2 Field Hospital Rotation 3 in Bentiu, South Sudan, have recently received a United Nations (UN) delegation led by Assistant Secretary-General for Supply Chain Management Christian Saunders.

