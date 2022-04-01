During the phone talks, Party General Secretary Trong informed the German leader about Vietnam's achievements after more than 35 years of renewal.

He stated Vietnam attaches importance to its strategic partnership with Germany.

The Party leader proposed the two countries enhance political relations, including exchanges of high-ranking delegations, and promote the relations between the Communist Party of Vietnam and political parties of Germany, including the ruling Social Democratic Party.

The Vietnamese leader suggested lifting cooperation between the two countries in investment, trade, science, technology, education, national defence and security to a new level in conformity with their strategic partnership.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz affirmed that Germany attaches great importance to the nations’ strategic partnership.

He suggested the two countries step up political cooperation bilaterally and at international forums; as well as their partnership in economy./.

VNA