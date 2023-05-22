Party chief holds talks with Chairman of United Russia Party
Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong held talks with Chairman of the United Russia Party (URP) and Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of Russia Dmitry Medvedev, who is on a working Vietnam visit from May 21-23 under a cooperation agreement between the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) and the URP.
Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong (R) and Chairman of the United Russia Party (URP) and Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of Russia Dmitry Medvedev (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong held talks with Chairman of the United Russia Party (URP) and Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of Russia Dmitry Medvedev, who is on a working Vietnam visit from May 21-23 under a cooperation agreement between the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) and the URP.
It is his first Vietnam visit in the capacity as leader of the ruling URP.
Party chief Trong outlined the key tasks set by the CPV for socio-economic and cultural development. On Party building which is a crucial task, he highlighted the positive changes in Party building and rectification, with concerted efforts to combat corruption and negative phenomena. He expressed his appreciation for achievements made by Russia under the leadership of President Vladimir Putin and the URP.
In its foreign policy, Vietnam values the traditional friendship and comprehensive strategic partnership with Russia, he said, adding that the CPV attaches importance to developing relations with political parties in Russia, including the URP, as a political foundation for long-term and sustainable relations between the two countries.
He also took the occasion to ask Medvedev to convey his regards to Putin and Russian leaders.
At the talks (Photo: VNA)The two leaders discussed current international affairs, major orientations to promoting positive developments worldwide, and their views on issues of mutual concern.
They agreed to continue raising mutual understanding and political trust via high-level visits and exchanges in flexible forms; improving the efficiency of and expanding cooperation in economy, science and technology, culture, education, and other areas under bilateral agreements. They also agreed to pay attention to young generations and facilitate exchanges among mass organizations and young people of the two Parties, along with upholding bilateral and multilateral trade and investment frameworks and mechanisms and working closely together at multilateral forums.
Before the talks, the Russian delegation laid a wreath at the Monument to Heroic Martyrs, paid tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his mausoleum, and held a meeting with the Vietnam-Russia Friendship Association.
On the occasion, both sides issued a joint statement on the outcomes of Medvedev’s official visit to Vietnam, which aims to reinforce cooperation on regional and global issues to strengthen peace and security for the benefits of the two peoples and protect and enhance principles of international law and the UN Charter.
They also pledged to continue pushing forward bilateral ties in accordance with documents and agreements signed between leaders of the two Parties and countries./.