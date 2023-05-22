Politics Vietnam treasures comprehensive strategic partnership with Russia: PM Vietnam treasures its traditional friendship and comprehensive strategic partnership with Russia, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh told Dmitry Medvedev, Chairman of the ruling United Russia Party (URP) and Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of Russia during a reception in Hanoi on May 22.

Politics NA approves appointment of environment minister, elects finance-budget committee chairman The 15th National Assembly (NA) passed a resolution approving the Prime Minister’s proposal on the appointment of Dang Quoc Khanh, Secretary of the Party Committee of Ha Giang province, as Minister of Natural Resources and Environment at its fifth session in Hanoi on May 22.

Politics National Assembly looks into personnel work The National Assembly (NA) approved a resolution relieving Nguyen Phu Cuong from the posts of member of the NA Standing Committee and Chairman of the NA Finance-Budget Committee, as part of its ongoing fifth session in Hanoi on May 22.

