Party chief hosts Cambodian Party official
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong on June 24 received visiting Vice President of the ruling Cambodian People's Party (CPP) and Deputy Prime Minister of Cambodia Men Sam An.
The Cambodian official, who is also Chairwoman of the Cambodia - Vietnam Friendship Association, expressed her delight to visit Vietnam and attend a ceremony marking the 55th anniversary of the two nations’ diplomatic relations held in Hanoi on the same day.
She stressed that during the past over five decades, the Vietnamese and Cambodian parties and people have always stood side by side and thanked the great assistance of Vietnam’s Party, State, army, and people for Cambodia in its struggle for national liberation and escaping from the Pol Pot genocidal regime as well as its national construction and development cause.
With pleasure, she lauded the all-round growth of the countries’ good neighbourliness, traditional friendship and comprehensive, sustainable and long-term cooperation.
For his part, Trong underscored the important meaning of the Vietnam-Cambodia Friendship Year, particularly the celebration of the 55th anniversary of diplomatic relations and the 45th anniversary of Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen’s path to overthrow the Pol Pot genocidal regime.
Congratulating Cambodia on its achievements across spheres, the Party leader said he is happy to see the bilateral relations continuously consolidated and developed and thanked Cambodia for its companionship and support for Vietnam during different revolutionary periods.
Trong emphasised the significance of solidarity and mutual help between the Parties and people of Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia that was strongly affirmed at a meeting of their Party leaders. He requested the three Parties and countries continue to promote their cooperation following orientations set at the meeting.
He also took the occasion to send his warm regards to Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni, CPP Chairman and Prime Minister Hun Sen, and other Cambodian leaders./.