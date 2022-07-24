Party chief meets revolution contributors
The Party and State have always paid attention to affairs relating to war invalids, martyrs and those who rendered services to the nation, Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong affirmed in Hanoi on July 23.
The Party leader met with representatives of former revolutionists, Heroic Vietnamese Mothers, armed forces, war invalids and families of martyrs on the occasion of War Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27).
He highlighted guidelines, policies and laws issued by the Party and the State towards revolution contributors, saying the list of beneficiaries has been expanded.
All-level Party committees, authorities and localities have also rolled out various measures, plans and movements to mobilise resources in order to put these policies into place, he continued.
Trong praised the former revolutionists, Heroic Vietnamese Mothers and war veterans for their contributions to the community and the country's industrialisation, modernisation and international integration.
He urged all-level Party committees, authorities and agencies to perfect policies and laws towards the group, and asked localities, collectives and individuals to play a role in this regard.
Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Dao Ngoc Dung reported at the meeting that the country counts more than 9.2 million national contributors, including 1.2 million martyrs, more than 139,000 Heroic Vietnamese Mothers, 1,300 Heroes of People's Armed Forces and Labour Heroes, nearly 800,000 war invalids and 185,000 sick soldiers.
Over 500,000 houses were built for the national contributors and some 4.9 trillion VND (209.3 million USD) was raised for the group, the minister said./.