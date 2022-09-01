Politics Infographic CPV’s leadership a decisive factor in victory in August Revolution in 1945 The Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) has properly devised the platform and the revolutionary path for the country. In different periods, depending on the situation, the Party adjusted its policies, guidelines, and tasks in a timely manner while remaining consistent in terms of revolutionary goals and methods.

Politics State leader hosts ceremony marking 77th National Day President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and his spouse chaired a ceremony in celebration of Vietnam’s 77th National Day (September 2, 1945 - 2022) in Hanoi on August 31.

Politics Vietnamese, Cambodian provinces strengthen ties to safeguard border security The Border Guard Command of Dak Nong province and the military sub-region of Cambodia’s Mondulkiri province held talks in the Central Highlands locality of Vietnam on August 31 to review their 2021 coordination and devise orientations for this year.

Politics HCM City, Cuba push for further cooperation in multiple areas Nguyen Van Hieu, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee has suggested the Cuban Party and State to further push for cooperation and delegation exchange with the Vietnamese city in areas of mutual interest, including youth exchange, healthcare, biology and education.