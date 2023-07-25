The Party chief said with the past achievements, the literature and art sector has played a significant role in the task of building a cultural environment.

He said the Party and State always encourage artists’ exploration and respect their freedom of artistic creativity, and advocate issuing special mechanisms and policies for literature, art and artists in line with the country's socio-economic development.

He asked artists to regularly draw valuable lessons from previous generations to move forward with greater confidence and steadfastness.

The leader proposed that Party committees and authorities at all levels should be fully aware of the important role and position of culture, literature and arts in the cause of renovation, national construction and defence./.

