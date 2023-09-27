Welcoming the delegation, General Secretary Trong once again reaffirmed the historical significance of Cuban leader Fidel Castro's historic visit to Vietnam 50 years ago.

Vietnam always values, preserves and is determined to deepen the special traditional relationship and comprehensive cooperation with Cuba, Trong said, adding that Vietnam has a consistent stance of always standing side by side and supporting Cuba.

President Esteban Lazo Hernandez, for his part, affirmed that the Party, State and people of Cuba always value the traditional solidarity and special friendship between Cuba and Vietnam.

The leaders and people of Cuba wish to inherit and promote that invaluable heritage, to expand and deepen the close relationship between the two Parties and nations, for the benefit of the two peoples, for socialism, peace, cooperation and development in the region and the world, the guest stressed.

The two sides agreed to continue strengthening the foundation of political relations between the two Parties, as a direction for the development of cooperative relations between the two countries.

In the coming time, the two sides will continue to cooperate closely, implement signed agreements, and select areas with great potential to create new developments for the two countries' relationship, they noted./.

